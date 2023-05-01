Denmark-based feed company BioMar has signed a partnership with French feed-alternatives group Agronutris.

This week the parties signed a long-term partnership to develop the next generation of black soldier fly meals for the aquaculture industry.

The two companies were negotiating for some time, but with Agronutris getting ready for its first production in June, it was a good time to close a deal, BioMar CEO Carlos Diaz told IntraFish at the Seafood Expo Global trade fair in Barcelona last week.