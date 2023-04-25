Denmark-based feed giant BioMar announced Tuesday it is entering a strategic long-term partnership with French biotech company Agronutris to develop the next generation of black soldier fly meal specifically designed for the aquaculture industry.

Insect meal is now regarded as a promising new ingredient with potential to be widely adopted in the aquaculture feed sector. A wide portfolio of insect meals designed for aquaculture are now entering the market.

"Black soldier fly meal has always been an interesting prospect that could be well suited for aquafeeds," said Fernando Norambuena, global category manager of novel raw materials at BioMar.