Denmark-based feed giant BioMar is partnering with US-based agricultural technology company Yield10 Bioscience to produce omega-3 oils using plants.

Nasdaq-listed Yield10 Bioscience and BioMar have signed an agreement to commercialize a camelina crop containing enriched levels of long-chain omega 3 fatty acids that can be used in fish feed.

Over the next year, Yield10 expects to scale-up to supply BioMar with oil for formulation and testing while also working towards securing regulatory approval for commercial production of omega-3 camelina oil and meal in specific production geographies.