Denmark-based feed giant BioMar posted an increase in both revenue and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA) during the fourth quarter of 2022 compared with the same period last year, helped in part by a better supply situation in the closing months of 2022.

The company reported revenue of DKK 4.9 billion (€670 million/$712 million) and EBITDA of DKK 294 million (€39 million/$42 million) during the fourth quarter of 2022, corresponding to an increase of 23 percent and 10 percent, respectively, compared to the same period last year.