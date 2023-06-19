Denmark-based feed group BioMar is expanding its marine hatchery trial facilities at its Aquaculture Technology Centre in Hirtshals, Denmark.

The investment will allow for an expansion into a new larger facility with the capability of performing trials in semi-industrial conditions.

The hatchery trial facilities will serve as a hub for research and development activities, and will include units dedicated to larval rearing as well as live feed production, allowing for research and testing of hatchery feeds for several marine species.