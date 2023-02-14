Feed giant Skretting’s first feed plant in India, which opened this week, gives the Nutreco-owned group a foothold in the world's second-largest shrimp producing country, and a runway for organic growth and consolidation.

India stands out in terms of population, financial developments and market opportunities, and this was part of the group's reason for building the €18.5 million ($20 million) facility in the Asian nation, Nutreco Asia Managing Director Jurrien Zandbergen said.

“The industry is fragmented and there are lots of untapped value across the aquaculture feed sector,” Zandbergen told IntraFish.