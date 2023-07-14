Dutch feed ingredients producer Corbion, a relative newcomer to the aquaculture feed sector with its algae oil product, AlgaPrime DHA, sees a huge potential for alternative sources of omega-3 given the the anticipated shortage of fish oil supplies in the future.
As demand for fish oil increases, Corbion sees big potential for its fast-growing algae oil business
The industry should view algae alternatives as an affordable, sustainable source of omega-3, which plays on a different cost basis than fish oil, executive tells IntraFish.
14 July 2023 4:00 GMT Updated 14 July 2023 7:30 GMT
