Krill harvester and processor Aker BioMarine reported an increase in both sales and earnings during the third quarter compared to the same period last year, partly due to increased krill meal sales.

The group, controlled by Norwegian billionaire Kjell Inge Rokke, reported a third quarter revenue of $94.6 million (€89.6 million), which corresponds to a 39 percent increase compared to the same period last year.

Net sales for the company's ingredients increased by 45 percent, while its brand sales were up 14 percent.