Norway-based Aker BioMarine is considering selling its feed ingredients division after receiving “external interest” in a business that ranks as the world’s largest krill harvester and producer of krill meal.

The company said it is exploring “strategic alternatives” for Aker BioMarine Feed Ingredients, which operates in Antarctica. It has hired Arctic Securities, Carnegie and Rabobank as financial advisers.

Krill meal is a premium marine ingredient used in aquaculture feed, pet food and the extraction of krill oil for human consumption.