BioMar has raised its full-year earnings forecast as an improvement in operating margins positions the Danish feed giant to withstand “substantial volatility” in raw material costs and global seafood prices.

After reporting its “best first quarter ever,” BioMar revised its 2024 forecast for consolidated earnings before interest, taxation, interest, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) to within a range of DKK 1.27 billion (€170.3 million/$182.6 million) to DKK 1.35 billion (€181 million/$194.1 million).

Earlier, it had forecast a range of DKK 1.21