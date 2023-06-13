The recent cancellation of the first anchovy fishing season in Peru's north-central zone will likely have a "significant impact" on the aquaculture feed industry, but major producers believe they are well equipped to weather any fallout.

Global feed giant Cargill said it is "well-positioned" to help customers navigate the uncertainty caused by the season cancellation and does not anticipate any impact to its sustainability commitments or nutrition in 2023, Helene Ziv-Douki, Cargill Aqua Nutrition president, told IntraFish.

Skretting CEO: Company is prepared for shortfall from shock Peru anchovy cancellation, but 'feed prices are expected to increase'
Peru is the world’s largest exporter of fishmeal and fish oil, so any disruptions to fishing season create an immediate supply impact on a global scale, she said.