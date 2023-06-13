The recent cancellation of the first anchovy fishing season in Peru's north-central zone will likely have a "significant impact" on the aquaculture feed industry, but major producers believe they are well equipped to weather any fallout.

Global feed giant Cargill said it is "well-positioned" to help customers navigate the uncertainty caused by the season cancellation and does not anticipate any impact to its sustainability commitments or nutrition in 2023, Helene Ziv-Douki, Cargill Aqua Nutrition president, told IntraFish.

Peru is the world’s largest exporter of fishmeal and fish oil, so any disruptions to fishing season create an immediate supply impact on a global scale, she said.