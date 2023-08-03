The cancellation of the first anchovy season in Peru's north-central waters is causing an “acute shortage” of fish oil and fishmeal, resulting in record high prices for both commodities through the remainder of 2023, Gorjan Nikolik, senior global seafood specialist at Rabobank, told IntraFish.
‘The last crumb of fishmeal’: Fish oil and fishmeal prices face record new highs amid ‘acute’ supply shortage
The cancellation of Peru's anchovy season is decimating fishmeal and fish oil supplies, which will be impossible to replace, says Rabobank analyst.
3 August 2023 3:01 GMT Updated 3 August 2023 3:01 GMT
By