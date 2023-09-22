The feed industry is eagerly awaiting information on whether the second anchovy season will go ahead or not this year after the first season was cancelled, South America-based feed producer Vitapro Global Business Development Allan Cooper Perales told IntraFish during the Global Shrimp Forum in Utrecht earlier this month.
Latest Jobs
‘It will be difficult' if second anchovy season is cancelled: Unpredictable weather further complicates feed situation
There is currently lots of uncertainty in the industry about what will happen to the next season, a Vitapro executive told IntraFish.
22 September 2023 8:20 GMT Updated 22 September 2023 8:20 GMT
By