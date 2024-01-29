Norwegian company Skretting, which turns 125 years old this year, says the entire feed industry must become more flexible in tackling the effects of climate change, population growth and an increasingly fragmented global economy.

“This means that we will sometimes have to divest and acquire businesses to be agile,” Skretting CEO Therese Log Bergjord told IntraFish.

“Size probably also matters if we want to be more resilient, and one can expect more consolidation and more integration in the years to come.”