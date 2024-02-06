An all-star panel of speakers and attendees will attend this year's IntraFish Seafood Leadership Breakfast on March 11 in Boston.

The event, in partnership with DNB, will bring together top executives across seafood, retail, finance and more to discuss how the industry can reverse the decline in seafood consumption; the outlook for lending, M&As and expansion; combatting raw material inflation; new approaches in retail and marketing, and more.

Speakers include:

Kim Gorton, CEO, Slade Gorton

Joe Bundrant, CEO, Trident Seafoods

Anne Hvistendahl, Global Head of Seafood, DNB

Yoke Vandepitte, CEO, Pittman Seafoods

Paul Jewer, CEO, High Liner Foods

Tim Noonan, Managing Director, Cargill

Teresa Low, Chief Marketing Officer, Acme Smoked Fish

Gabriel Luna, Co-Founder, Global Shrimp Council

Jason Pride, VP Meat & Seafood, Hy-Vee, Inc.

Mike Kilgore, Principal Category Merchant of Procurement, Whole Foods Market

IntraFish’s exclusive leadership and investor events, now in their 15th year, bring together top-tier executives from across the seafood sector for insightful discussions and debate and unparalleled networking opportunities.