It appears companies manufacturing plant-based seafood alternatives once again are prohibited from exhibiting at the annual Seafood Expo North America (SENA) scheduled for March 12-14 in Boston.

Diversified Communications, the trade show organizer, which also runs Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona, instituted a policy in 2019 barring companies in this emerging sector from participating in the event, which attracts tens of thousands of foodservice and retail attendees.

Dough Hines, founder and owner of Atlantic Natural Foods, makers of the Tuno brand of plant-based canned tuna, told IntraFish on Tuesday that his company last fall asked to be allowed to exhibit at the 2023 show but was denied.