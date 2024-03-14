Top executives from around the seafood industry gathered for the IntraFish Seafood Leadership Event in Boston, held in partnership with DNB and sponsored by Vinh Hoan and Mowi.

Panelists from across the spectrum of fisheries, aquaculture, processing, marketing and retail came together to discuss and debate how the industry can turn around slumping seafood sales.

