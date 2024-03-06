Top executives from across the seafood sector met in Bergen, Norway, at this year's North Atlantic Seafood Forum. IntraFish provided live coverage of the conference.

March 7, 15:07



Curtain falls on NASF 2024

As guests begin to depart, we are wrapping up coverage of the North Atlantic Seafood Forum 2024. More than 950 guests from 38 countries attended, and around 200 companies presented to the audience.

Pareto Securities CEO Christian Jomaas at the podium this morning. Photo: Robin Paxton

March 7, 12:56



Doing a few things really, really well

Dan Aherne, CEO of New England Seafood, presented a bold vision of a potential five-fold increase in seafood consumption in North America and the UK.