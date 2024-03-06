Top executives from across the seafood sector are meeting in Bergen, Norway, at this year's North Atlantic Seafood Forum. IntraFish is providing live coverage of the conference; please check back often for updates.

March 6, 16:44



The keys to the future of farmed cod

Opening up new markets for Atlantic cod is key to the strategy adopted by Norwegian producer Norcod, which recently received a $5 million (€4.6 million) investment from Canadian giant High Liner Foods in return for a 10 percent stake.