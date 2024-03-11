Last year was one of the most challenging in recent memory for the seafood sector, and particularly for global consumption. At this year's IntraFish Seafood Leadership Breakfast in Boston, we've assembled a group of top executives to discuss the challenges, and how seafood can overcome the obstacles and get back to growth.

Join us as we report live from the panel discussion.

How is seafood impacted by China?

Paul Jewer, president & CEO of High Liner Foods, said the reality is third party audits are only part of the solution.