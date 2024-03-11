Last year was one of the most challenging in recent memory for the seafood sector, and particularly for global consumption.

At this year's IntraFish Seafood Leadership Breakfast in Boston, we assembled a group of top executives to discuss the challenges, and how seafood can overcome the obstacles and get back to growth.

Read our overview of the discussion here.

How is seafood impacted by China?

Seafood companies globally have been rocked by an investigation alleging forced labor is being used in Chinese factories processing fish for some of the largest industry names.