The annual IntraFish Seafood Leadership Breakfast in Boston, held during the Seafood Expo North America, was another huge success this year featuring an all-star cast of industry executives and a packed audience.

Joining on stage for a panel discussion was Cora Campbell, CEO of Alaska processor Silver Bay Seafoods; Einar Gustafsson, CEO of Alaska pollock harvesting group American Seafoods; Sidney Azambuja, director of strategic sourcing at Red Lobster; Anne Hvistendahl, global head of seafood at DNB; and Travis Larkin, President & CEO and Seafood Exchange.

It was standing room only in the crowd, and the discussion from the stage was lively with the top seafood executives giving their view on the industry’s direction and trends for the year ahead.

To see all photos from the event, visit our Flickr feed here.