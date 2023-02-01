The world's biggest seafood trade show, Seafood Expo Global (SEG), kicked off in Barcelona this week, with 2,078 exhibiting companies from 87 countries and 68 national and regional pavilions, making it the largest one in the expo’s history.

As usual, the IntraFish teamis in Barcelona bringing you all the news from the show floor via our live blog, so be sure to check it out to keep up to date with what's happening.

Here are a selection of photos snapped by our reporters as they roamed the floor on the first day.