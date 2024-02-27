With inflation easing, production rising and investors seemingly ready to again fund capex-intensive projects, 2024 could be the year when the land-based aquaculture industry becomes a more significant alternative to traditional netpen farming?

After many years of development, land-based startups such as Atlantic Sapphire, Salmon Evolution, Andfjord Salmon, and the Kingfish Company have somewhat stabilized operations and begun to produce fish more consistently, albeit in small quantities.

Newcomers such as Nordic Aqua Partners and Proximar are gearing up for their first commercial harvests this year, and Salmon Gigante expects to begin producing fish next year.