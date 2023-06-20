The new conditions for consent of New Zealand King Salmon's offshore salmon farm come with extra tracking stations and an increased term of baseline monitoring before infrastructure can be put in the water.

It adds another tranche of conditions and time to what has already been a six year process, for a company in desperate need of a breakthrough in its production ceiling.

But acting CEO Graeme Tregidga remains staunchly upbeat on progress.

"This is a significant development," he tells IntraFish.