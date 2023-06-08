New Zealand King Salmon’s (NZKS) offshore salmon farms are a step closer to reality following successful mediation between the company and opponents who filed appeals against the project.

Rising fish mortalities tied to higher seawater temperatures have spurred the company to explore moving its farming facilities offshore where waters are cooler and more conducive to salmon farming.

"It is very good news, and we are excited for what this means to our business and the industry," acting CEO Graeme Tregidga told IntraFish.