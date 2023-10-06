Washington state officials say they are moving closer to finding a site for a new land-based salmon project with Canada-based producer Sustainable Blue.

Max Showalter, a Washington state Department of Natural Resources (DNR) policy advisor, told IntraFish in a statement the DNR is working with Sustainable Blue to identify lease parcels that suit their requirements. One of those leasing requirements includes the project being in an area with easy access to transportation infrastructure, he gave as an example.

"Once Sustainable Blue has identified lease parcels suitable to their needs, Sustainable Blue will express interest to lease a parcel as part of the standard leasing process," he said.