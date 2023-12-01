An equipment failure reported in November by Atlantic Canada land-based salmon producer Sustainable Blue that led to the loss of 100,000 fish is not stopping the company from moving forward with Washington state officials to build a similar facility on the US West Coast.

While the $5 million (€4.6 million) loss has resulted in a seven-month production lag for the seafood company, the company in partnership with Washington State Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz continues to look for sites for Sustainable Blue in the state, both parties confirmed.