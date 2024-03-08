SalmoGen, an investment partnership backed by the Walton family, is aiming by 2027 to launch a high-quality supply of Atlantic salmon eggs for aquaculture production in the United States, the company said.

In tackling reproductive inefficiencies in Atlantic salmon, the Maine-based venture is seeking to solve a problem a problem that has plagued the industry for decades – a severe domestic shortage of salmon eggs, which has forced most producers to rely on imports.

Based in the state of Maine, home to several land-based salmon farms, SalmoGen was founded with the mission of establishing a US commercial egg supplier to enable the long-term growth of the industry.