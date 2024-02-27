For the first time since 1983, the United States is releasing an updated National Aquaculture Development Plan.

The original national aquaculture development plan drafted four decades ago does not "capture the progress the US aquaculture community has made to develop and adopt scientific advancements and sustainable aquaculture practices," the agency said.

"Globally, aquaculture is growing rapidly, and NOAA will take the opportunity to learn from and collaborate with international partners to benefit from best practices and lessons learned, and to build a technologically advanced industry in the US," Andrea Wasilew, a spokesperson for NOAA Fisheries, told IntraFish in a statement.