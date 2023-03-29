The Conservation Fund’s Freshwater Institute, a research and development program focused on recirculating aquaculture systems (RAS), has been selected as a winner in 2023 NewTechAqua Award Challenge for its real-time fish mortality detection system.

It was was one of five entries chosen from 47 proposals for the competition, and it is the only winner from the United States.

The NewTechAqua Award Challenge advances solutions to challenges limiting economic, environmental and social benefits and impacts in aquaculture.

RAS technology allows operators to create ideal water quality and optimal fish health and welfare conditions. However, fish mortality can still occur in such systems due to disruptions such as disease and irregular water quality events.

“That’s why our scientists proposed a mortality monitoring and alert tool to help farm managers make better-informed decisions on mortality management and maintaining good fish health and welfare,” said Brian Vinci, director of the US-based Freshwater Institute.

The system, called MortCam, uses artificial intelligence and Internet of Things to provide round-the-clock mortality monitoring and trigger an alarm when mortality thresholds are exceeded.

The system generates email and text alerts to notify operators of mortality events, which may aid in proactively initiating procedures to prevent potential additional mortalities.

The development of MortCam is supported by funding from the US Department of Agriculture’s Agricultural Research Service.

The Freshwater Institute specializes in the technological development of RAS to grow fish on land in tanks where water is continuously circulated and recycled.