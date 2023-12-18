US-based investment fund American Industrial Partners (AIP) announced Monday it has acquired a controlling stake in Norwegian aquaculture service companies AquaShip and Intership, and will merge the two together to form "one of the largest, most diversified aqua service vessel operators globally."

The combined company will be led by CEO Sverre Taknes, formerly the CEO of Aquaship, and Executive Chairman Ole-Peter Brandal, formerly the CEO of Intership.

The combination brings together two complementary businesses with leading operating expertise, differentiated and high-quality assets, and technological innovation, said the companies.