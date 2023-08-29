Despite being one of the most talked about new technologies for the aquaculture sector, the underwater netpen biomass camera sector is still very young and its development during the coming years will depend on product innovation, market acceptance and investors willingness to continue to back new technologies.
Underwater eyes: Netpen camera technology provides fish farmers with new paths to growth
But the complicated technology must be simple to use, a key challenge for the growing biomass camera sector.
