Canada-based Njord Marine Service, which provides aquaculture support vessels to British Columbia salmon farmers, has decided to send four of its vessels operating in the province to Norway to be sold because of ongoing efforts to curtail netpen farming in western Canada.

"The market for these vessels is much better overseas as other countries move ahead with aquaculture expansion as well there is a much larger aquaculture production and larger market overseas," Ian Durke, general manager for Njord Marine Service, told IntraFish.