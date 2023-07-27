FloGro Fresh, a UK- based recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) shrimp farm, is “ready to launch at scale” after receiving planning permission for its site in Crowland, south Lincolnshire, and hopes to start construction of a facility in the first quarter of 2024.
The company, which ultimately hopes to farm 2,500 metric tons of fresh vannamei shrimp per year, recently received a $6.5 million grant from the UK government and is in the process of raising more.
27 July 2023 12:09 GMT Updated 27 July 2023 13:32 GMT
