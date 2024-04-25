Turkish seafood giant Kilic Deniz expects a 20 percent increase in turnover this year following its recent acquisition of rival Agromey, a deal that created the world’s largest producer of sea bass and bream.

The company’s second harvest of trout in the Black Sea will also be a key contributor to revenue this year, Kilic Executive Vice President Sinan Kiziltan told IntraFish, as the new product wins customers in East Asia.

“Our turnover this year will be around $500 million (€466 million),” Kiziltan said.