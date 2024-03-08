Turkish seabream and seabass farmer Kilic Deniz has acquired fellow producer Agromey, the company told IntraFish Friday.

Kilic is a leader in the seafood industry in Turkey with a total capacity of around 75,000 metric tons and exports worth $282 million (€258 million).

Kilic operates a fully integrated value chain, ranging from the production of fingerlings and fish feed to farming in offshore marine and inland freshwater facilities, to processing and distribution.

The company exports seafood to an estimated 60 countries.