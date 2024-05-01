Regal Springs, a major producer of farmed tilapia, is expecting a new supply deal with British pub chain Greene King to accelerate its growth in the UK market, where its products have long struggled to win market share from more established whitefish species.

An official for Switzerland-based Regal Springs said a six-month trial to use the company’s tilapia in Greene King’s popular fish and chip meals had been successful. The tilapia is sold under the generic name “whitefish.”

Now, the challenge ahead of Regal Springs will be finding ways to educate British consumers about the benefits of tilapia, Vernon Bradley, the company’s head of marketing, told IntraFish during the Seafood Expo Global in Barcelona last week.