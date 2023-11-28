There has been a new mass salmon die-off in Chile's salmon farming industry.

The National Fisheries and Aquaculture Service (Sernapesca) reported Monday that more farms in the Los Lagos region have been hit by high concentrations of the microalgae Thalassiosira pseudonana and have so far lost 913.5 metric tons of fish.

The mortalities are once again happening in the Reloncavi Estuary, a body of water immediately south of Puerto Montt. It has 28 active salmon farms with a total biomass of 49,727 metric tons.