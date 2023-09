Around 7,700 fish have been killed being loaded onto a wellboat from a Cermaq salmon farm in Husfjord, northern Norway.

On the evening of Aug. 28, the well boat Inter Barents was loaded with fish at Cermaq's site before it was discovered, 25 minutes in, that the sliding bulkheads on the boat had been driven the wrong way. They had wedged themselves, crushing the fish onboard.

Cermaq Communications Manager Astrid Aam said there were approximately 11,000 salmon on the boat at a weight of 4.8