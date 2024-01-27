There are a multitude of risks associated with land-based fish farming, but access to financing, one of the sector's biggest challenges presently, appears to be improving.

Despite this potential good news, however, a host of challenges still plague the nascent sector and will ultimately determine its failure or success.

The rising interest rates during of the last couple of years shifted investor focus away from capex-heavy investments such as the land-based industry.

"Investors could however gradually start to migrate back to capex-heavy investments if interest rates start to fall, Salmon Evolution CEO Trond Schaug-Pettersen told IntraFish.