Norway continues to struggle with a high percentage of low-quality salmon production, according to recent figures from the Norwegian Food Safety Authority.

During eight consecutive weeks this year, the percentage of low-quality, or production fish was above 35 percent, with a peak in mid-March of 38.8 percent.

The figure in March is almost twice as high as the same week last year, and is another new record in terms of the amount of production fish coming from Norwegian salmon farms.