Norwegian offshore aquaculture company Aqualoop is setting its sights abroad, specifically Iceland, as it grows tired of waiting to get up and running in Norway.

The founding team wanted to invest at home in Norway, but six years into working on the project Norwegian authorities have yet to open the door to the industry.

The company also noted that the recent ground rent tax has "put a dampener" on the desire to invest in Norway.

"But at the same time, we are registering a growing interest globally in investing in more sustainable food production," Aqualoop Chairman Havard Wollan told IntraFish.