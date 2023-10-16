A lengthy regulatory process is motivating Swedish land-based salmon startup Smogenlax to look for other countries to locate its first facitlity.

The 2,000 metric ton project, which is currently based in Kungsholm on Sweden's west coast, has been ready to commercialize for some time Smogenlax CEO Joel Oresten told IntraFish, but has stalled because it lacks a critical final government approval.

In 2021, Oresten told IntraFish the company was awaiting one final approval from Swedish government authorities before getting the green light to move ahead with the project.