A first-of-its-kind offshore salmon aquaculture project proposed for federal waters off New England is prompting a major US fishery council to revise its management plan and offering a glimmer of hope to those looking to establish offshore aquaculture operations in US waters.

Blue Water Fisheries, in conjunction with aquaculture equipment group Innovasea Systems, is working to permit, develop and operate an offshore site where it would raise both steelhead trout and salmon off the coast of New Hampshire in waters under federal jurisdiction.