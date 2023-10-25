Norwegian land-based salmon farmer Viking Aqua expects to begin construction of its new recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) farm in western Norway in the first half of 2024.

"We are waiting for final approval from the local authority and then we are ready to build," CEO Ingvar Valvik told IntraFish.

The company's current plans are for a facility producing 20,000 metric tons of salmon by 2027, including a 5,000 metric ton smolt production facility. The ultimate goal is to produce 33,000 metric tons of salmon at the site in Gulen, just north of Bergen.