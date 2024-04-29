Finnish land-based rainbow trout company Finnforel is in the final stages of completing a financing round to support its ambitious growth plans that include setting up land-based facilities in the United Kingdom, United Arab Emirates and a second plant in Finland.

The company's current land-based trout operation in Finland includes a hatchery, growout tanks and a packaging station under one roof. Finnforel acquired domestic feed group Alltech Fennoaqua in 2023 to also gain control of its feed supply.

In setting up the company, founder and CEO Pekka Viljakainen aspired to do for the seafood industry what Elon Musk has done for the automotive industry, which is to cut out the middlemen.