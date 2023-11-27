Europe's aquaculture producers are unhappy with EU officials' reaction to a recently released report that found the EU aquaculture sector is not growing despite substantial government funding.

The Federation of European Aquaculture Producers (FEAP) called the European Commission's (EC) response "short-sighted and said the commission needs to do more to spur the industry's growth.

FEAP is composed of 24 national fish farming associations from 23 countries, both EU and non-EU. The combined yearly production of FEAP members surpasses 2.5 million metric tons of fish.