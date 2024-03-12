Sweden's Freja Offshore and Norwegian aquaculture company Subfarm are teaming up to develop fish farming inside an offshore wind farm located 40 kilometers off the Swedish coast.

The project seeks to demonstrate how offshore electricity production and aquaculture can be combined.

Freja Offshore is a joint venture between Norway's Mainstream Renewable Power and Sweden's Hexicon, and was established to develop, build and operate floating offshore wind farms in Sweden.

Norwegian technology firm Subfarm develops submersible aquaculture cages that are able to work under the tough conditions in the North Sea.