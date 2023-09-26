Swedish land-based aquaculture project Big Akwa is working on its environmental impact assessment form, which it aims send to the Swedish authorities early 2024.

"If things proceed as we hope, we could get our permit towards the latter half of 2024," Big Akwa Co-Founder and Vice President Per-Johan Ahlzen told IntraFish.

"It is obviously up to the authorities and the protocols, but so far things look good," he said.

The company's overall plan is to enter pre-construction phase this autumn, so it can start constructing the planned rainbow trout farm in northern Sweden by the end of 2024.